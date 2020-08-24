Golfgate: Government has no confidence in Phil Hogan, says Darragh O’Brien

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said that the Government does not have confidence in EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and that he should resign.

When asked on Newstalk Breakfast if the Government had confidence in Phil Hogan, Mr O’Brien said, no.

Mr O'Brien said the EU Commissioner has to be “really clear about his whereabouts and his actions over that period of time, the drip feed of information is less than helpful, I still don't think he understands how angry people are about this and rightly so.

“This event should never have happened, but it did happen, he shouldn't have attended, he showed really poor judgement at the very least to attend the event.

"The fact that the first apology was a non-apology, then when the Taoiseach and Tánaiste pressed him further there was a more fulsome one, but then we get details of trips to Kildare, a stop off in Kildare, we don't know the full details of it.”

Mr O’Brien said that the Taoiseach and Tánaiste had been pretty clear when they asked the Commissioner to consider his position and said Mr Phil "should still do that".

"It's not just down to one person"

“All of us understand he is an EU Commissioner, it's not in the competence of the Government to hire or indeed fire, that's something that is up to Ursula von der Leyen," said Mr O'Brien.

"It really is a saga that is dragging on. It's damaging. He's been a good commissioner, there is no question about that.”

The Minister said that no one should be above the law, Dara Calleary had acted properly and swiftly and resigned his job, others had lost the party whip, “it just appears to a lot of people that the only person who appears to be above taking any responsibility for this appears to be EU Commissioner Hogan.

“It is a really important portfolio, Brexit is on the horizon, but let’s not forget this, Michel Barnier has been head of the negotiating team for the last couple of years, he's a Frenchman, he's an EU official, he and this team have acted on behalf of the EU and have put Ireland's interests first.

"I don't think it's a suggestion of just having an Irish person there. The Commissioner is there to serve the European Union but the European Union has been unified to Brexit thankfully, I don't see that changing.

“Our own Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has played a pivotal role in that too. It's not just down to one person.

“Phil Hogan has been a very good and effective Commissioner, there's no question about that.”

Later on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr O'Brien again said that Commissioner Hogan should resign and should immediately provide absolute clarity on his movements.

The “drip-feed” of information had not been helpful, he said and that Mr Hogan needed to realise how angry people were.