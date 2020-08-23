Minister seeks report on barrister's appearance at anti-mask protest

Justice minister Helen McEntee has asked the chair of the International Protection Appeals Tribunal to "urgently" review a speech given by one of its part-time members at an anti-mask protest in Dublin on Saturday.

Barrister Una McGurk spoke against the wearing of masks at the event, which was organised by the Yellow Vests Ireland group.

A statement from the Department of Justice said that Ms McEntee would ask Hilkka Becker, the chair of the tribunal which hears and determines appeals by asylum seekers, to prepare a report on Ms McGurk's appearance at the event.

"The International Protection Appeals Tribunal is run independently of the Department of Justice and Equality, by law," the statement read. "The part-time members are appointed following a recommendation from the Public Appointments Service.

"It is expected that the code of conduct that applies to part-time members of the tribunal will apply. The minister has statutory powers to remove a part-time member of the IPAT, but obviously can only act in a considered fashion, following a report from the tribunal itself.

"The minister has asked the chair of IPAT to act urgently on this matter. It would not be appropriate to comment further before any report has been prepared."

Minister for Children, Disability, Equality and Integration Roderic O'Gorman said that he had raised concerns with Ms McEntee.

"It is vital that all members of the IPAT are objective in their work and that they are seen to be objective. I’ve raised my concerns over yesterday’s protest with Minister McEntee and I’ll be keeping in contact with her about this issue."

Sinn Féin's justice spokesperson Martin Kenny said that the issue must be addressed quickly.

“Ms McGurk claimed that the Government is asking people to wear masks, not for their own protection, but to 'test how compliant (people) are'," he said.

“This is dangerous nonsense and it is of great concern to me that someone affiliated to such a group would have any say about the appeals of people seeking asylum in this State."