No 'clearance' given for Oireachtas golfing event, says hotels body

The Irish Hotels Federation claims it did not give “clearance” for last week’s Oireachtas golfing event.

Under-fire EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan said he attended Wednesday's dinner on the “clear understanding” that organisers were “assured” by the IHF that Government guidelines were being adhered to.

At the time, the guidelines were that indoor gatherings were restricted to 50 people under the Government’s public health controls.

But further restrictions announced last Tuesday — the day before the golfing event — meant only weddings, as well as artistic and cultural events, could have groups of up to 50.

The hotels body issued a statement yesterday saying it did not give any clearance to the organisers of the Oireachtas Golfing Society event.

“The IHF provides general advice and had no role in organising or providing clearance for this event,” a statement read.

“At all times we encourage hotels and guesthouses to comply with the required guidelines.”

The IHF acknowledged there was an announced change to the guidelines on Tuesday. But it said there was an established Department of Tourism process in place at the time which deals with “the time lag” between a public health announcement and resulting guidance from the department.

“This means the new advice does not come into effect for tourism businesses until updated guidance is developed and communicated through the department.”

A spokesman from The Station House Hotel told the Irish Examiner — which broke the golfing event story — last Thursday that they consulted the Irish Hotels Federation.

He said that they were told the event could go ahead with no more than 50 people — including staff — in any dining room.