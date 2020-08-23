Sixty PSNI officers tested for Covid-19 after stations shut

Cookstown incident
Sunday, August 23, 2020 - 16:31 PM
Michael McHugh, PA

Sixty police officers are undergoing testing for Covid-19 after an outbreak at two stations in Northern Ireland.

A total of eight have been diagnosed with the infection, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

The number testing and self-isolating has increased from 51 on Saturday.

Antrim and Newtownabbey stations have been closed for deep cleaning.

Our officers’ health and welfare is of paramount importance and we will ensure they return to duty when it is safe to do so

Alan Todd, PSNI

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said: “Yesterday we confirmed that eight of our officers had tested positive for Covid-19. This number has not increased.

“However, the number of officers who are currently self-isolating and undergoing testing for Covid-19 has increased from 51 yesterday to 60 officers today.

“In line with public health guidance, we are taking all appropriate steps to address and manage the issue.

“While we hope to return frontline officers to their duties in the coming days, our officers’ health and welfare is of paramount importance and we will ensure they return to duty when it is safe to do so.”

