Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Dublin teen

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a missing 13 year-old boy in south Dublin.

James Murphy went missing from his home in Dun Laoghaire in the early hours of this morning.

He is 5' foot 8" in height, with short dark hair, brown eyes and is of slim build.

When last seen he is believed to have been wearing a black hooded jumper and black trousers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.