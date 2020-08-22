Covid-19: Passenger locator form moving online

The Health Minister has announced the Covid-19 Passenger Locator Form is moving online next week.

Stephen Donnelly said the regulations to change to an online form will take effect on Wednesday.

The Government has advised Irish citizens and residents against all non-essential international travel.

Mr Donnelly said they are rolling out enhanced engagements with passengers, including issuing targeted public health advice by text message.

“The public health advice remains that all non-essential travel overseas should be avoided, but we understand that some people need to travel for essential personal and family reasons.

“Today’s change is aimed to facilitate this travel and make the completion of the Covid-19 Passenger Locator Form easier for those who need to travel.

"Importantly we are rolling out an enhanced system of engagements with passengers, which will include issuing targeted public health advice by text message.

“Completion of this form helps our public health officials carry out follow-up checks on those arriving into the State.

"It also facilitates contact tracing efforts in the event of a suspected or confirmed case of Covid-19 on a flight or ship that has landed in Ireland.

The Government still advises passengers who arrive into Ireland from non-Green List countries to restrict their movements for 14 days.

"This is to limit the possible importing of Covid-19 and onward transmission of the disease to their families, communities and workplaces,” said Mr Donnelly.

The Department of Health said the electronic Covid-19 Passenger Locator form will help engagement with passengers arriving from overseas.

As well as a text message, passengers who complete the form will receive an email receipt which will include key public health messages.