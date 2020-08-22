Four arrested in Dublin protest by anti-lockdown campaigners

Four arrested in Dublin protest by anti-lockdown campaigners

The demonstration was held near the Custom House in the city centre today. Picture: PA

Saturday, August 22, 2020 - 17:12 PM
Michael McHugh, PA

Four males have been arrested during a protest against coronavirus regulations in Dublin, gardai said.

One arrest involved an alleged breach of the peace, two were for public order offences and a fourth was for possession of an offensive weapon.

The demonstration was held near the Custom House in the city centre on Saturday.

The action was taken by anti-lockdown and anti-face mask protesters.

It included an anti-vaccination campaigner.

Speakers at the event addressed a large crowd, and pictures showed participants standing close together without masks.

#Golfgate latest: Phil Hogan returns to Brussels amid resignation calls

