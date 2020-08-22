Stephen Donnelly launches nursing and midwifery review

Stephen Donnelly launches nursing and midwifery review

Minister Donnelly said it is an important project, which is coming at an important time for the health service. File picture. 

Saturday, August 22, 2020 - 17:08 PM
Ciarán Sunderland

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has announced the start of an independent review of nursing and midwifery.

The review is being carried by a group of experts with national and international experience, supported by a wide group of stakeholders.

Chaired by Dr Moling Ryan, a call for submissions to the group will be issued next week for representative groups in the sector.

According to a statement from the Department of Health, this group has already met twice previously. 

Minister Donnelly said it is an important project, which is coming at an important time for the health service.

“I am very grateful that Dr Moling Ryan is prepared to give his time and expertise to undertake this important project at this important time for our health service,” said Mr Donnelly. 





