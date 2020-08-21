Universities spend tens of thousands renovating offices

Irish universities have spent tens of thousands of euros renovating the offices of senior management in the last five years.

The spend comes despite representatives in the third level sector warning that Irish universities are under-funded and, potentially, face further funding crises in the coming years.

NUI Galway tops the list, having spent more than €73,000 on redecorating offices in that time, with UCC spending some €67,000 in that time.

The data, released under a Freedom of Information request, covers the period from January 2015 to the end of April 2020.

The total spent by NUI Galway on renovating the offices of members of the university management team in the last five years was €73,240.90.

UCC spent €67,810.10 in total and the University of Limerick spent a total of €48,329.09.

Maynooth University (MU) said they had not spent anything on renovating the offices of members of the university executive in the last five years.

"The VP Estates and Capital Development moved office as part of the relocation of the entire campus planning and development unit out of rented space and into a building owned by the university," a MU spokesperson said.

"However, this move was departmental and not simply a renovation of a UE member’s office. We do not have separate records of the cost of the VP’s office."

DCU said the Vice President for Academic Affairs/Registrar office was renovated for a total of €12,028.

TCD and UCD did not respond for requests for information

Not all universities responded to the requests for information, though.

Trinity College Dublin did not issue a response before going to print. The initial request was submitted to the university almost four months ago.

UCD said they did not hold separate records of construction works carried out for individual university management team members' offices.

"Of the 12 UMT members, we estimate that approximately seven staff members have had works carried out on their offices during the requested period."

They said to provide the requested records would require a total 64 hours of search and retrieval, amounting to an overall fee of €1,280.