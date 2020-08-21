U-turn on school bus capacity 'beyond a joke', says Labour who want Dáil recalled

Getting to and from school safely is a top priority for the Education Minister, Norma Foley, according to a Cabinet colleague.

The Department of Education has made a u-turn on school transport after the most recent advice from NPHET on public transport policy.

The Department had planned for school buses to operate at full capacity, but with students wearing face-coverings.

However, it now says they will only be half full for second-level pupils, after new NPHET advice.

It is in talks with Bus Eireann about the change in plans and Further Education Minister Simon Harris said Ms Foley wants to ensure transport is safe.

Minister Harris said: "I know that Minister Foley will be working very closely with public health experts to make sure that not only is the school a safe environment for students and staff, but so is getting to and from school.

"I have just heard the news in relation to a decision to make sure that bus capacity is at a safe level and I think that is very welcome news."

However, the Labour Party is calling for the Dáil to be recalled over the decision.

Labour's education spokesman, Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, said the situation is a shambles.

Mr Ó Ríordáin said: "Well, this is gone beyond a joke, this is exactly why we need the Dáil to be recalled. We need a debate in Leinster House on education, on the reopening of schools safely, school transport and on the Leaving Cert.

"The Minister is in hiding, it's not good enough, we're not trying to cause difficulty for government in opposition, all we want are answers.

"When we can't get answers, what happens is statement after statement with no ministerial follow-up, then we have u-turns."