Covid-19 leads to drop in driving bans and penalty points handed out

The number of drivers who got penalty points for driving with a mobile phone fell by a third this year
Covid-19 leads to drop in driving bans and penalty points handed out

These new figures confirm there has been a significant reduction in driver disqualifications and penalty point notices issued this year, due to the pandemic. File picture

Friday, August 21, 2020 - 07:10 AM
digital desk

The number of people who have been disqualified from driving has decreased by 39% this year.

According to Freedom of Information figures, there has also been a 13% drop in the amount of penalty points handed out.

These new figures confirm there has been a significant reduction in driver disqualifications and penalty point notices issued this year, due to the pandemic.

In the first seven months of 2019, 8,049 people were disqualified from driving.

The figures for this year are down by 39% to 4,877 between January and July.

Court activity was scaled back during the height of the pandemic.

There has also been a big reduction in the amount of penalty point notices issued by the gardaí during the same time frame.

They fell from just over 117,000 to just over 101,000.

The number of drivers who got penalty points for driving with a mobile phone fell by a third during the same period.

Read More

Thousands of laptops to help students with online learning

More in this section

DONEGAL TRIPLE FATAL 7.jpg Three feared dead in Co. Donegal after car plunges into Lough Foyle
Coronavirus - Wed Aug 12, 2020 Thousands of laptops to help students with online learning
Irish government cabinet meeting Agriculture Minister's position 'in jeopardy' after attending golf society event
#covid-19drivingmotoring

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices