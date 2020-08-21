NUIG announces new staff and student community promise to combat Covid-19

NUI Galway has announced that all students and staff must sign up to a new Cúram Dá Chéile, or community promise, as part of the university's Covid-19 response.

The promise entails students and staff pledging to follow NUIG's Covid guidelines as well as the HSE's.

The commitment also asks students to respond respectfully if their actions are challenged.

It is understood that taking the pledge is not optional and that all students must sign it during registration.

If there are breaches of the community promise, the University's code of conduct will come into play.

"We are asking each student to sign up to be part of our university community, to behave appropriately, to consider others, to follow our advice and public health guidelines, to act responsibly and to respect everyone in the university and the wider community," said NUI Galway President, Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh.

"Cúram Dá Chéile is a big ask. Making it a success is a bigger challenge. But it is the basis for a collective good. It has the power to be a guiding light - for the University, as more than an academic institution, to show solidarity with the wider community and reduce the spread of Covid-19."

NUIG say they are also establishing an expert group to support students with changing their behaviour, and to develop and promote alternatives to traditional social activities.

"Students are rightly challenging us about what they can do, how they can gather safely, how they can socialise. We can’t simply tell them what not to do," says Professor Michelle Millar, Dean of Students.

"The University will have an expert group to work with students and support real behaviour change. We cannot replicate life pre-Covid. We must accept change and live within the boundaries it dictates."

A full copy of the community pledge reads:

In these extraordinary times, our ask is for each student and member of staff to sign up to be part of the University community, to behave appropriately, to consider others, to follow our advice and the public health guidelines, to act responsibly and to uphold the core value of our institution: respect, [and] to respect everyone in the University and the wider community.

We ask everyone at the University to commit to following; Cúram Dá Chéile, our community promise: