Police search offices of Saoradh as part of New IRA probe

Anti-terrorism police have searched the offices of the republican political party Saoradh in four locations in Northern Ireland.

It is part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

PSNI crime operations assistant chief constable Barbara Gray said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have today searched properties at four locations in Belfast, Dungannon, Newry and Derry in connection with an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

“The properties were searched under TACT (terrorism) legislation as part of Operation Arbacia, a community safety operation.”

The New IRA is a large dissident republican group which has targeted police officers.

A gunman from the armed group shot journalist Lyra McKee dead while she observed a riot in Derry in April last year.

Nine people were arrested on Tuesday as part of an MI5 and PSNI operation against the New IRA.