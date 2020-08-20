Storm Ellen: 'Significant number' expected to remain without power overnight

Power has already been restored to around 90,000 homes and businesses since this morning.
Storm Ellen: 'Significant number' expected to remain without power overnight
Motorists contend with downed trees on the N72 just outside of Fermoy in County Cork following Storm Ellen. Picture:: Damien Storan/PA Wire
Thursday, August 20, 2020 - 13:28 PM
digital desk

There are 104,000 homes, farms and businesses currently without power as ESB crews continue to work to reconnect premises across the country.

While crews continue to work into the night to repair damage caused by Storm Ellen, it is expected that "significant numbers" of customers will be without power overnight.

The storm has caused widespread damage with Cork, Tipperary, Sligo, Westmeath, Longford, Galway, Roscommon and Leitrim the worst impacted.

Government doesn't 'have an option' over return to school, says minister

The damage is mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds.

ESB crews from less impacted areas of the country are mobilising to assist colleagues in repairing damage in the most impacted areas.

At its worst there were 194,000 premises without power with Cork, Tipperary and Limerick the worst affected.

Derek Hynes of ESB Networks said: "We are asking everyone to stay safe. We are worried about families going for a walk, about children playing."

Storm Ellen showing its full power early this morning at high tide in Tramore, Co.Waterford. Picture: Noel Browne
Storm Ellen showing its full power early this morning at high tide in Tramore, Co.Waterford. Picture: Noel Browne

People are reminded not to approach or touch fallen trees, wires or damaged electricity networks as they may be live and extremely dangerous.

There is currently a Status Yellow rainfall warning in place for the entire country until 5am tomorrow morning, while a Status Yellow wind warning comes into effect from 5pm for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath, until 5am tomorrow.

Met Éireann said there will be heavy showers today and tonight with a risk of thunderstorms and spot flooding.

There will be strong and gusty southerly winds which will reach up to gale force at times in coastal areas.

It said Storm Ellen broke Mean Wind Speed and MSL Pressure records for the month of August, and warned that as our climate continues to change we can expect more weather records to be broken.

Motorists can report issues such as fallen trees and road damage to their local council office during working hours or to call the emergency number (021) 4800048.

In the event of power outages, people should contact ESB Networks at 1850 372999, and in the event of a disruption to water supply, you should contact Irish Water at 1850 278278.


130k homes and businesses remain without power after Storm Ellen

