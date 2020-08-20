194k homes and businesses without power this morning

Large power outages were recorded in Cork, Limerick, Clare and Galway.

Approximately 40,000 homes, farms and businesses in Cork city and county are without power, mainly due to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds.

A status red wind warning for Cork was in place until 11.59pm last night and gusts of 143km/hr were recorded at Roches Point at 11pm and a status orange warning for Munster Galway and Mayo has now been lifted.

The ESB said gale force winds have caused significant damage to the electricity network and it will deploy crews where it is safe to do so, in line with national Covid-19 protocols

Several trees fell down in Cork, and local authorities are prepared for structural damage and flooding this morning.

People are hit by waves on the Front Strand in Youghal, Co. Cork. Picture: PA

A status yellow alert is in place for Leinster, Ulster, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo until 8am.

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland's Weather Channel, says it's the worst weather since Storm Ophelia, which claimed three lives in 2017.

"Certainly the storm ranks pretty evenly with Storm Ophelia," he said.

Part of Davis Rd in Clonmel still closed to traffic this morning after roof of the Regal centre blew off overnight #StormEllen pic.twitter.com/x1unieSoFZ — Jonathan Ryan 📷 🎙🚨 (@Tipperaryphotos) August 20, 2020

"Some parts of the country have seen gusts of winds over the course of the the past number of hours that have even exceeded the levels that were recorded during Hurricane Ophelia.

"The power supplies that have been lost within that, they are of a similar nature to that experienced during Storm Ophelia."

Motorists can report issues such as fallen trees and road damage to their local council office during working hours or to call the emergency number (021) 4800048.

In the event of power outages, people should contact ESB Networks at 1850 372999, and in the event of a disruption to water supply, you should contact Irish Water at 1850 278278.