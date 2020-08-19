Stephen Donnelly rejects claims public is confused by new Covid-19 restrictions

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has rejected claims the public is confused by new Covid-19 restrictions.

Yesterday, the Government introduced a range of new restrictions that will apply until September 13.

The restrictions include:

People aged over 70 should limit their interactions to a small network for short periods.

Visits to homes should be limited to six people and involve no more than three households.

Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 15 people.

Restaurant closing times restricted to 11.30pm.

Sports events will be held behind closed doors with no social gatherings before or after.

Public transport should be avoided where possible and face masks worn on private transport when households are mixed.

Gardaí are to be given new powers to enforce public health measures.

There has been criticism that the measures announced were contradictory.

When asked if he accepted that people are confused, the Health Minister said he didn’t.

Mr Donnelly said: “I think what the public health experts have done and what Government has done is find a way to allow us to live in a world with Covid.

“To work in a world of Covid, to get our kids back to school in a world of Covid. In a country, like most in Europe, where the virus is on the rise.”

Earlier today, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan acknowledged that there were contradictions in the advice given by the Government on Tuesday. about efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Mr Ryan said he could see the contradiction in the advice that only six people can gather indoors, but that schools could have indoor classes of 20-30 pupils and 50 people could attend a wedding.

“All of this is about risk assessment,” he said and the Government’s view was that the reopening of schools was essential.

“We're all fed up, we're all fearful of it coming back at scale.”

It comes as two more people were confirmed to have died due to Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 1,775 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There has also been 54 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

There is now a total of 27,547 confirmed cases here.

“To save lives and suppress this virus we need everyone to reduce the number of people they meet over the next three weeks,” said Dr Ronan Glynn.

“A collective effort by households and by employers and organisations can make a huge impact on community transmission, and help to protect our families and communities from Covid-19.”

- additional reporting from Vivienne Clarke