New Garda powers and tighter restrictions on gatherings among Covid-19 measures

The Government has met to decide on new measures aimed at reducing the spread of Covid-19.

It comes as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed another 56 cases yesterday, bringing the total to 27,313. The total number of Covid-related deaths is 1,774.

Of yesterday's cases, 35 are linked to outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, while 12 have been identified as community transmission.

Cabinet has been "robustly" debating new recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team since lunchtime and it is understood that their recommendations include restricting movements of people over the age of 70.

It's understood that people over 70 should limit interactions to a small network of people, avoid public transport and shop during designated hours.

It has also been recommended to reduce the number of people that can gather at a home to six across three households after the Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn expressed his worries over the number of house parties being reported.

The number of people allowed to gather at outdoor events will be limited to 15, down from 200.

Mass, religious congregation and weddings will be exempted, meaning 50 people can still attend those.

However, it means sport will be played behind closed doors.

Gardaí will be given greater powers to inspect house gatherings and to close pubs and restaurants that breach any of the guidelines.

RTÉ News understands that the cabinet has agreed that people will be advised to avoid public transport where possible, except for essential workers such as healthcare staff, and people are also being asked to continue working from home if they can.

All these restrictions will apply until September 13.

The focus for the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 is now on all schools opening their doors from next week, and they will rely on public health advice when implementing that.

Arrangements for school transport will proceed as planned.

Stephen Donnelly met with the Dr Glynn last night, who in recent days has said he is concerned over the spread of the virus in the last two weeks.

There have been 393 cases in Kildare in the last 14 days.

It has been subject to a local lockdown along with Laois and Offaly, and it is expected a decision on the continuation of those will be made later this week.

Meanwhile, after restrictions have been reintroduced in Greece and Italy, one of the questions facing the Government is will changes be made to the safe travel Green List.