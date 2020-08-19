Coronavirus: Two deaths and 54 new cases in Ireland

Two more people have died due to Covid-19, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has reported today.

There has now been a total of 1,775 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There has also been 54 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

There is now a total of 27,547 confirmed cases here.

Of today’s cases, 24 are men and 29 are women.

The HPSC confirmed that:

67% are under 45 years of age

27 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

8 cases have been identified as community transmission

19 in Dublin, 8 in Kildare, 5 in Tipperary and the rest of the cases are in Carlow, Clare, Donegal, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Waterford and Wexford.

“To save lives and suppress this virus we need everyone to reduce the number of people they meet over the next three weeks,” said Dr Ronan Glynn.

“A collective effort by households and by employers and organisations can make a huge impact on community transmission, and help to protect our families and communities from Covid-19.”

"You can still play sport, go to a restaurant and meet friends, but we are asking you to do this in as safe a way as possible.

Specifically focus on two numbers – 6 and 15.

"Do not have more than 6 people over to your house and garden, and outside, no more than 15 people should meet up, and even then you should remain socially distanced from one another."

Earlier today, the Government published the final report from the Covid-19 Nursing Homes Expert Panel.

The Government said the panel was established to examine emerging best practice and recommendations to ensure that all protective Covid-19 public health and other measures to safeguard nursing home residents are planned and in place to respond to the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic over the next 6-18 months.

It has recommended that all new residents of nursing homes should be tested for coronavirus prior to admission.

In total, it includes 86 recommendations for how to avoid the spread of the virus in the sector.

Some of the recommendations include: