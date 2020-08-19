HSE using antiquated system to track Covid-19 cases, public health specialist claims

HSE using antiquated system to track Covid-19 cases, public health specialist claims
Professor Ruairi Brugha, Head of RCSI's Department of Public Health and Epidemiology. Picture: RCSI/Twitter
Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 08:26 AM
Vivienne Clarke

Public health specialist Professor Ruairí Brugha has said that the HSE is using an antiquated system for tracking Covid-19 cases which fails to pinpoint where transmissions are occurring.

A system that identifies where cases are happening so that they can be targeted is needed he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Not knowing where exactly transmissions are taking place is a “major problem,” he added.

However, Prof Brugha said he did not agree with suggestions that the testing system was falling apart. 

He pointed out that there were delays in some cases because of the reluctance of people to be tested.

Read More

Older people ‘punished for actions of others flouting virus restrictions’

While there had been some delays last weekend, he described that as “a blip” and said that by Monday the turn around time was back to 24 hours. 

In hospitals the turn around time was nine hours and 29 hours in the community, he said.

Part of the problem was the transport time from where the test was taken to one of the two centralised testing centres. That could be shortened he said.

There was also a challenge within some communities with regard to testing, added Prof Brugha. 

In some workplace settings and in direct provision centres there could be cultural and language issues.

There needed to be targeted testing, so that county-wide shutdowns would not be necessary, he said.

Read More

'Very dangerous conditions' expected when Storm Ellen hits south and west

More in this section

009%20Dept%20of%20Health Essential that public abide by Covid-19 guidelines, says NPHET chair
DENIS dennis 8 'Very dangerous conditions' expected when Storm Ellen hits south and west
Elderly stock Older people ‘punished for actions of others flouting virus restrictions’
#covid-19

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices