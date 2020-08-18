Principals warn of 'extreme pressure' in ensuring schools are ready to open

Many principals across the country are under extreme pressure due to the responsibility of making sure schools are ready to reopen shortly.

That is according to Alan Mongey, president of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD).

It has been a very busy and challenging summer for school leaders, according to Mr Mongey, who is the principal of Coláiste Bhaile Chláirin, in Claregalway.

“It's a huge responsibility for principals and deputy principals to get reopening right. Yes, the board of management does have a responsibility as well but ultimately the responsibility falls on the shoulders of the principal," he said.

"Nobody wants to complain because nobody wants to let their school down. The resources are welcome but principals do worry because they have to. They’ve put in huge shifts over the summer, and they are tired. There probably is a bit of acknowledgement needed in regards to the amount of work put in."

Recent statements made by the Tánaiste did not help, he said. Last week, Leo Varadkar said it was "almost inevitable" there will be clusters when schools reopened.

“Does that mean that that school did something wrong or the principal is somehow negligent? Probably not,” he told RTÉ.

“When principals heard that, they thought to themselves ‘I’m breaking my back here to get everything right’. It's not as if we are trying to cut corners, a throwaway comment like that can have implications.

Principals will put in the hours. It's where there is maybe an element of uncertainty that might throw some of those plans in the air.

“For example, trying to achieve the 1m distancing rules in schools, with face masks. That still is a challenge. The staffing and resources that we got will only go so far, it won’t cover every instance or the accommodation issues.”

Schools may need to look for planning permission or permission to change the use of a building, or change a fire cert, he said.

“All of those things take time and in the normal run of things, they might take months. We've got weeks. They are small things but in a way they are big things because they might affect you being able to bring back a year group."