World’s largest jellyfish continue to wash up on Portmarnock beach

Footage captured over the weekend shows large swathes of Lion's Mane jellyfish washing up on Portmarnock beach.
Lion's Mane jellyfish covering Portmarnock beach on Sunday as hundreds of the huge creatures are spotted along the east coast (Image: @Portmarnocktri1)
Tuesday, August 18, 2020 - 16:03 PM
Anna O’Donoghue

The jellyfish, also known as the giant jellyfish or the hair jelly, are one of the largest known species in the world.

On Sunday, avid sea swimmer and TV personality, Deric O’ H’Artigan captured both videos and photos of the ‘invasion’ with the caption, “2020 just keeps on giving”.

They returned both Monday and Tuesday.

Fingal County Council said the venomous jellyfish have also been seen at Malahide and Low Rock and advised beachgoers to exercise caution at beaches as a sting can cause nausea headaches and other symptoms.

According to the HSE, the jellyfish prefers the cooler waters of the Irish Sea and especially the waters off Dublin.

All jellyfish possess stinging cells on their tentacles. However, the Lion's Mane stinging cells are sharper and can pierce skin easily resulting in a painful sting. Most encounters cause temporary pain and localized redness. In normal circumstances, and in healthy individuals, their stings are not known to be fatal.

Vinegar can be used to deactivate the nematocysts, but due to a large number of tentacles, medical attention is recommended after exposure.

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

