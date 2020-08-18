Northern Ireland councils campaigning to end sexual harassment of women

Three major councils are backing a campaign to end sexual harassment against women in Northern Ireland.

Belfast City Council, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and Ards and North Down Borough Council are supporting a motion by the Raise Your Voice Project to consider misogyny as a hate crime.

A public awareness poster campaign in these councils’ facilities will highlight sexual harassment and sexual violence.

The authorities will ask Judge Desmond Marrinan to classify misogyny as a hate crime as part of his independent review of hate crime laws in Northern Ireland.

Karen Sweeney from the Women’s Support Network and Raise Your Voice said: “We would like to pay tribute to Belfast, Lisburn and Castlereagh and Ards and North Down councils for recognising misogyny as an issue that affects the lives of women, girls and non-binary people across Northern Ireland.

“They are leading the way for safer communities. We will be urging other councils to support our campaign to make misogyny a hate crime.”