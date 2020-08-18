Two nursing homes confirm coronavirus cases in south-east

Staff at nursing homes around the country are still being regularly tested for Covid-19
Chief executive of Nursing Homes Ireland, Tadhg Daly, said every effort must be made to ensure the disease stays out of the facilities. File picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Tuesday, August 18, 2020
digital desk

Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at two nursing homes in the south-east in the past 24 hours.

A staff member at Mooncoin Residential Care Centre in south Kilkenny has tested positive, as well as a person at Kerlogue Nursing Home in county Wexford.

Staff at nursing homes around the country are still being tested regularly and that plan will be in place until the end of the month.

Chief executive of Nursing Homes Ireland, Tadhg Daly, said every effort must be made to ensure the disease stays out of the facilities.

Mr Daly said: "We've seen a large increase in the community of the number of people who have tested positive for Covid.

"That will have a huge impact because clearly nursing homes are community settings and we are very fearful now of the reintroduction of covid now into nursing homes given that we are now in a position that many nursing homes are Covid-free."

