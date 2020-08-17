No further Covid-19 deaths, but cases rise by 56

The coronavirus death toll in the Republic remains at 1,774 from a total of 27,313 cases
Of the new cases, 79% are aged under 45, and 35 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. File picture: Leah Farrell / Rollingnews.ie

Monday, August 17, 2020 - 18:46 PM
digital desk

There have been no further deaths and 56 more confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in the country, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said.

The death toll in the Republic remains at 1,774 from a total of 27,313 cases.

Today's figures are down on previous days, with 266 cases reported on Saturday and Sunday.

Of the new cases, 79% are aged under 45, and 35 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. 

Twelve of the cases are from community transmission.

They also said that 26 are located in Kildare, 13 in Dublin and the rest of the 17 cases are in Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Westmeath and Wicklow.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting this evening around the recent spike in cases, and are due to issue recommendations to the Government.

It comes as another 39 cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

No more deaths were recorded, the organisation said today.

Most of the new cases over the last 24 hours were in Belfast, with 71.

Mid and East Antrim local government district recorded the greatest rise in the number of diagnoses over the last seven days – 73.

