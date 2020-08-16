Rainfall warning for south of Ireland with 'heavy, possibly thundery, rain' expected

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for 14 counties.

The warning comes into effect at 2am on Monday and is in place until 11.59pm.

It is in place for all Munster, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Galway.

Met Éireann is warning of “heavy, possibly thundery, rain at times overnight and during Monday with accumulations of 25 to 40mm in places.

“Localised flooding may occur."

Elsewhere, Met Éireann said that the country will see “some sunny spells too, best in the west and northwest”.

However, scattered showers “affecting southern and eastern areas will become more widespread this afternoon”.

Temperatures are expected to hit 23 degrees in some areas.

Met Éireann said the outlook for the rest of the week will see “mild, humid and mostly cloudy” weather with a chance of “heavy, thundery showers up to Tuesday”.

They said a “band of rain on Wednesday will bring a transition to cooler but still rather unsettled weather”.