Rainfall warning for south of Ireland with 'heavy, possibly thundery, rain' expected

Rainfall warning for south of Ireland with 'heavy, possibly thundery, rain' expected

The warning comes into effect at 2am on Monday and is in place until 11.59pm. File picture

Sunday, August 16, 2020 - 12:52 PM
Steve Neville

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for 14 counties.

The warning comes into effect at 2am on Monday and is in place until 11.59pm.

It is in place for all Munster, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Galway.

Met Éireann is warning of “heavy, possibly thundery, rain at times overnight and during Monday with accumulations of 25 to 40mm in places.

“Localised flooding may occur."

Elsewhere, Met Éireann said that the country will see “some sunny spells too, best in the west and northwest”.

However, scattered showers “affecting southern and eastern areas will become more widespread this afternoon”.

Temperatures are expected to hit 23 degrees in some areas.

Met Éireann said the outlook for the rest of the week will see “mild, humid and mostly cloudy” weather with a chance of “heavy, thundery showers up to Tuesday”.

They said a “band of rain on Wednesday will bring a transition to cooler but still rather unsettled weather”.

Read More

Footage of party in Dublin venue described as 'middle finger' to country 

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Jun 23, 2020 Footage of party in Dublin venue described as 'middle finger' to country 
Garda stock Gardaí work to identify youths after woman pushed into canal
Catholic Feast of the Assumption Nationalist bonfires lit in Derry

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices