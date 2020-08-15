Activists to protest in Dublin over housing crisis after Phisborough eviction

Activists to protest in Dublin over housing crisis after Phisborough eviction
A housing activist outside the Phisboroughproperty where nine tenants were evicted during the week. Chief executive of Inner City Helping Homelessness (ICHH) Anthony Flynn told the Irish Examiner the eviction was deemed invalid.  Picture: Sasko Lazarov / Rollingnews.ie
Saturday, August 15, 2020 - 12:51 PM
Digital Desk staff

Renters, asylum seekers, and homeless and housing activists will gather outside the Custom House this afternoon at 2pm with a list of demands to end the housing crisis. 

These include building universal public housing on public land, an end to direct provision and a restoration of a ban on evictions to 2021.

It comes after tenants who were evicted from a privately owned house in Phisborough in Dublin this week regained access to the building. 

Video emerged showing security staff moving the tenants' belongings out onto the street.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon questioned the presence of the gardaí at the property and wrote to garda management about the role of An Garda Síochána during evictions. 

“There appears to be no legal grounds on which gardaí were there in such numbers, other than to support the landlord in evicting tenants on very dubious legal grounds,” Mr Gannon said in a letter to Chief Superintendent McMenamin.

Organisers of the protest said policies the government always insisted were impossible --- such as the ban on evictions and rent freezes --- were suddenly delivered without fuss or argument once Covid-19 struck.

One of the organisers of today's demonstration Patrick Nelis said spending on social housing was slashed between 2008 and 2012 --- and has not been restored. 

Mr Nelis said: "Government policies for the last 10 years have caused this. The cut to social housing alone was from €1.39bn to €390m between 2008 and 2012 and that has not been restored. 

"They're not going to restore it now so we need to get feet on the street to demand this."

Earlier this week, Chief executive of Inner City Helping Homelessness (ICHH) Anthony Flynn warned of an “avalanche” of people becoming homeless after the government ended a Covid-19 emergency ban on evictions less than two weeks ago.

