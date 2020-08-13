'Avalanche’ of homelessness predicted as eviction ban ends

'Avalanche’ of homelessness predicted as eviction ban ends
Inner City Helping Homelessness says the number of rough sleepers is increasing since lockdown ended.
Thursday, August 13, 2020 - 16:25 PM
Maresa Fagan

A voluntary agency working on the frontline of homeless services in Dublin has warned of an “avalanche” of people becoming homeless after the government ended a Covid-19 emergency ban on evictions less than two weeks ago.

Chief executive of Inner City Helping Homelessness (ICHH) Anthony Flynn was commenting after a family of nine was evicted from their home in Dublin 7 earlier this week and faced the prospect of rough sleeping.

“There are no physical supports in terms of where these families are supposed to go, and that’s completely and totally unacceptable,” Mr Flynn said.

The homelessness situation was reverting “back to the norm”, he said, after the eviction ban ended on August 1 and bed capacity was reduced.

Mr Flynn, who also sits on Dublin City Council, said the number of evictions and rough sleepers was rising since Covid-19 emergency measures were relaxed.

“With the eviction ban being lifted we’re going to see an avalanche of people becoming homeless,” he said.

“We’ve heard of multiple cases since the ban was lifted and we also have multiple cases on our desks in terms of landlords threatening to evict or reigniting eviction orders. 

Homeless services are not ready for that avalanche.

The number of rough sleepers increased by 40 or 50 since the measures were eased, the charity warned.

“Bed availability in the city is not where it was through Covid-19. We're back to the norm now,” Mr Flynn said.

“Over the past week we have taken five steps backward in relation to homeless services and it’s not a good sign."

The council, he said, should look to tourist accommodation, such as hostels and Air BnBs, that is not currently in use to accommodate people.

Meanwhile housing charity Threshold said it would continue to monitor the situation and encouraged families and individuals facing eviction to contact its tenancy protection service and helpline on 1800 454 454 between 9am and 9pm. 

“Our national helpline is here if anyone is worried about losing their home or are threatened by eviction,” Threshold CEO John Mark McCafferty said.

