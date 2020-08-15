Quarantine rules in place for travellers in Northern Ireland returning from France

Travellers from Britain and Northern Ireland in France must now quarantine for a fortnight when they arrive home.

Malta and the Netherlands are also covered under new restrictions that came into force across the UK at 4am this morning.

Britain added the Netherlands and Malta to the quarantine list as well.

The Sun's Travel Editor, Lisa Minot, said British people may have to redefine 'staycation'.

Ms Minot said: "Perhaps it's going to be more about days out or changing the way we look at a holiday in the UK.

"And perhaps exploring a city where actually there is quite a lot of accommodation still because you haven't got that business travel and the foreign travellers coming over."

The announcement came late on Thursday following a rise in coronavirus cases.

Tens of thousands of tourists from Britain and Northern Ireland in France have rushed home before quarantine restrictions are imposed.

Travellers scrambled for plane, train or ferry tickets costing hundreds of pounds.

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle, the train service which carries vehicles through the Channel Tunnel, was fully booked on Friday.

A spokesman said 12,000 people tried to book tickets in the hour after the new rules were announced at around 10pm on Thursday, compared with just hundreds normally.

Following the UK government's announcement, we would like to advise customers - including Flexiplus - currently in France and hoping to return early, that they must amend their tickets online at https://t.co/WqbfU87DaI, before travelling to the French terminal. 14/08/2020 -15:35 pic.twitter.com/mpRKG7pTzB — Eurotunnel Le Shuttle (@LeShuttle) August 14, 2020