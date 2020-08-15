Quarantine rules in place for travellers in Northern Ireland returning from France

Quarantine rules in place for travellers in Northern Ireland returning from France
People wear facemasks as they arrive at Belfast City Airport. Picture: PA
Saturday, August 15, 2020 - 11:12 AM
Digital Desk staff, Press Association

Travellers from Britain and Northern Ireland in France must now quarantine for a fortnight when they arrive home.

Malta and the Netherlands are also covered under new restrictions that came into force across the UK at 4am this morning.

Britain added the Netherlands and Malta to the quarantine list as well.

The Sun's Travel Editor, Lisa Minot, said British people may have to redefine 'staycation'.

Ms Minot said: "Perhaps it's going to be more about days out or changing the way we look at a holiday in the UK. 

"And perhaps exploring a city where actually there is quite a lot of accommodation still because you haven't got that business travel and the foreign travellers coming over."

The announcement came late on Thursday following a rise in coronavirus cases.

Tens of thousands of tourists from Britain and Northern Ireland in France have rushed home before quarantine restrictions are imposed.

Travellers scrambled for plane, train or ferry tickets costing hundreds of pounds.

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle, the train service which carries vehicles through the Channel Tunnel, was fully booked on Friday.

A spokesman said 12,000 people tried to book tickets in the hour after the new rules were announced at around 10pm on Thursday, compared with just hundreds normally.


Read More

British holidaymakers rush home before quarantine restrictions are imposed





More in this section

Hospital stock Over 600,000 waiting for outpatient appointment in Ireland
Emergency Services Stock Woman's body found after Dublin house fire
cabinet%2010_90604957 'It is a deliberate strategy': Labour party accuses Norma Foley of avoiding scrutiny
#covid-19holiday

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices