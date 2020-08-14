'People are really feeling it': Increase in number seeking mental health services

The number of people seeking HSE mental health support increased to over 105,000 for the period between January and June this year. Picture: PA

Friday, August 14, 2020 - 09:00 AM

Two thousand extra appointments have been scheduled with the HSE's mental health services so far this year compared to the same time last year, it has emerged.

New figures show around 103,000 people took up a face to face, online or phone consultation between January and June 2019.

The figure has since increased to over 105,000 for the same period this year.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on people's mental health, according to one psychotherapist.

"I know there is a lot of people who are really feeling it," Stella O’Malley said.

Ms O'Malley added that the pandemic and subsequent lockdown has led to people who never needed counselling seeking help as well as causing relapses for others.

