Eight people rescued by RNLI after boat ran into trouble at Lough Derg last night

Eight people were rescued from a boat on Lough Derg last night which ran into difficulty.

The 45-foot cruiser ran aground near Ryan's Point on the lake at around 9.30pm last night.

A RNLI crew responded and found the boat by 10pm.

It was towed to shore and no injuries were reported.

The incident occurred just hours after two people were rescued in Galway having spent 16 hours at sea.

The two women, aged 17 and 23, were rescued by a fishing vessel yesterday afternoon about three miles south of Inis Oírr.