92 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed with no new deaths

Dr Ronan Glynn Acting chief medical officer Department of health during a media update on the confirmed case of Covid-19 (Coronavirus).Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Thursday, August 13, 2020 - 18:00 PM
Greg Murphy

This brings the total number to 26,929.

The Department of Health have also reported that there were no Covid-19 related deaths recorded.

The number of those who have passed away stands at 1,774.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that the number of daily cases "would rise and fall".

"NPHET is closely monitoring all trends, patterns and changes in the data, including not just case numbers but locations, age groups, and sources of transmission.

“We are asking those in Kildare, Laois and Offaly to hold firm and stay with us in the measures introduced last weekend. As today’s figures show, cases are also occurring in several other counties around the country. This is still about a united, whole of country approach."

Of the cases notified today;

  • 43 are men / 48 are women 
  • 72% are under 45 years of age 
  • 43 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case 
  • 12 cases have been identified as community transmission 
  • 24 in Dublin, 24 in Kildare, 8 in Limerick, 6 in Carlow, 6 in Kilkenny, 5 in Meath, 5 in Clare, and remaining 14 cases are in Cork, Donegal, Kerry, Laois, Louth, Monaghan, Offaly, Waterford and Wicklow.

Dr Glynn added: “Living with COVID-19 has undoubtedly been difficult and this pandemic has adversely impacted on people in many different ways. We know that what the public health advice asks you to do can be difficult, but we are asking you to stay the course with it.

“Individual actions break the chains of transmission of this virus. Avoiding crowded places, limiting your social contacts, working from home where possible, not attending house parties, keeping 2m distance, washing your hands and wearing a face covering - all of these safe behaviours matter, and all of them add up to make a significant difference.”

