Construction worker at Co Kildare site tests positive for coronavirus

A construction worker has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Intel facility in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

The person was feeling unwell over the weekend and asked for a test, it has emerged.

They were diagnosed with the virus shortly afterward and are now self-isolating.

A spokesperson for the contractor they worked for has said it is liaising with the HSE on the necessary follow-up procedures.

It comes as Kildare, as well as Laois and Offaly have been put into a local lockdown.

The government's Covid-19 committee are

to meet today to discuss the lockdown in Kildare as well as some of the clusters that have emerged from factories in the Midlands.