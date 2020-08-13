Weather warning issued in North as thunderstorms forecast

According to the UK Met Office, the warning will be in effect until 11am.

"An area of thundery showers may develop from early Thursday morning bringing disruption from lightning, heavy rainfall and hail," they said.

It comes as Met Éireann's yellow rain warning for seven counties in the south of the country, including Cork and Kerry is set to end at 9am.

"Torrential downpours in places (will) lead to spot flooding," they warned.

Throughout the day, it is expected to be mostly cloudy and misty in places this morning, with showers, some heavy in the south and west, according to Met Éireann.