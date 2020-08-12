Parents relieved at option to protect teenager's fertility during cancer treatment

THE parents of a teenager have spoken of the relief they felt for their son after being presented with the option to preserve his fertility while he underwent cancer treatment.

Parents Olivia and Daniel O’Connell are amazed at how well their teenage son has coped with all the repercussions of his cancer treatment.

The seventeen-year-old endured four rounds of chemotherapy to eliminate multiple tumours around his body.

However, before his treatment started the consultant advised his parents to preserve his fertility.

Olivia says her son was diagnosed with classic Hodgkin’s lymphoma in February 2019.

A month later his oncologist, Dr Michael Capra, urged the family to attend the Merrion Fertility Clinic in Dublin.

Olivia says Dr Capra’s advice made complete sense because of the risk that chemotherapy can reduce the chance of a natural conception.

“It is a comfort to us as parents to know that the option is there for him down the road. If he does want to start a family and if there are any hurdles in the way we know that we can fall back on the Merrion Clinic.”

Olivia says her son displayed none of the obvious signs of cancer but she knew something was wrong after noticing a very large lump in his neck.

The teenager, who starts 5th year in September, is back playing hurling and football and is in the gym every day.

“If you saw him you would not think he is a teenager at all. He is a fine big fellow," says Olivia.

He completed his Junior Certificate examination during his treatment and all were honours subjects.

“He is a fantastic fellow - the way he handled himself is just amazing. He is going into 5th year this September and he is well and healthy.”

The Irish Cancer Society together with the Merrion Fertility Clinic is offering children like Olivia’s son the chance to have their own family in the years ahead.

The charity has invested €420,000 in the three-year project that is designed to be the forerunner for a new national fertility programme.

Around 200 children are diagnosed with cancer every year in Ireland but the treatment often damages their fertility.

Unlike other European countries, Ireland does not have a state-funded fertility preservation service for children and adolescents with a cancer diagnosis.

The society’s director of service delivery and innovation, Donal Buggy, says the project gives children the best possible chance of starting a family of their own in later life.

"We believe it is vital that all children and their parents have the opportunity to discuss fertility preservation options and have access to appropriate specialist services," he says.