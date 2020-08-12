Resident locked out of care centre 27 times in seven months

An inspection report by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) has raised concerns over how a young person residing at a centre for people with disabilities was locked out of the facility 27 times in a seven-month period, including at night.

The report, seen by the Irish Examiner, questions whether the use of the restrictive practice of locking the resident outside — on one occasion, during the day, for almost six hours — was always employed as a "last resort" against challenging behaviour.

The inspection report outlines how the resident was locked out even at times when other residents were not present in the facility.

It also describes how staff noted at times the resident was "distressed" and trying to get back into the facility, and questions whether the weather and the resident's clothing were considered during these incidents.

Another issue was that three different behaviour support plans were in place and "it was unclear" which plan staff members should use.

One restrictive practice was the locking of the back door but while there was a restrictive practice assessment and decision-making form in place, there appeared to be a lack of clear guidance as to implementation.

"Staff members told the inspectors that when the back door lock was put in place, the resident remained outside while staff members supporting the resident remained inside," said the report.

This was a "reactive strategy" to manage challenging behaviour, but the report said it had not been identified as such in any of the support plans. The report added that "it was not evident that all alternative measures had been utilised before the restrictive practice was put in place".

The restrictive practice had been used on 27 occasions over the course of seven months.

"On one occasion during the day, the resident had been locked outside of the designated centre for five hours and forty-five minutes," said the report.

"It was noted that on a number of occasions the resident had been observed by staff members to be distressed and attempting to gain entry back into the designated centre."

Hiqa said "the inspectors were not assured that this practice had been used as a last resort, for the shortest duration necessary".

The authority said the centre had confirmed that the practice was now no longer being used, but said it had been on occasions when the other residents had not been present.

A compliance plan was issued with the provider making a number of commitments under it, including a review of support plans and practices and notification of the use of restrictive procedures, as well as the importance of ensuring all alternative measures were employed before using restrictive practices.