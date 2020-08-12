Teen in court over Kimberly O'Connor car-crash death

A teenage boy has appeared in Cork District Court following the death of a 16 year old girl who was killed when the car in which she was travelling crashed near her home on the northside of the city earlier this year.

The 17 year old boy, who can’t be named because of his juvenile status, was charged in relation to the death of transition year student Kimberley O’Connor in a car crash on Harbour View Road in Knocknaheeny on February 19th.

Ms O’Connor who attended Terence MacSwiney Community College in Knocknaheeny, was a front seat passenger in the Seat Toledo when it hit a wall just fifty yards from her home.

The teenage boy appeared before Judge Olann Kelleher. He was charged with nine motoring offences The youth was charged with one offence of dangerous driving causing the death of Ms O’Connor and serious bodily harm to another passenger in the car, Christopher Dowdall on February 19th last.

He was also charged with four offences of failing to stop, failing to remain at the scene, failing to report an occurrence and failing to give appropriate information.

He was also charged with driving without a driving licence, failing to produce a driving licence, driving without insurance and failing to produce an insurance certificate, all on the same date.

Det Garda Brian Holland gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He told the court that the teenager made no reply to any of the nine charges when they were put to him after caution.