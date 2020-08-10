Covid-19 on the rise in UK, Spain, Germany, and France

Covid-19 is on the rise in Spain, France, Britain and Germany, as Europe braces itself for a potential second wave of viral infections.

As the number of Covid-19 cases is approaching 20 million worldwide with 750,000 deaths, some European countries have witnessed a resurgence in viral outbreaks in recent weeks.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has confirmed rising infection rates in Belgium, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Spain and the United Kingdom but said that death rates remain “stable”.

Elsewhere the number of Covid-19 cases hit five million in the US over the weekend and is continuing to rise in South America, Russia and India.

The UK is close to surpassing Spain for number of COVID cases in Europe

The recent Covid-19 outbreaks in the midlands, which have resulted in local restrictions being put in place in Counties Kildare, Laois, and Offaly, have resulted in Ireland now having a higher 14-day incidence rate than the UK.

Data published by the John Hopkins University, however, shows that the UK has the highest Covid-19 death toll in Europe at 46,000 deaths and that case numbers are continuing to rise there as well as in Spain, France, and Germany.

In the UK, 6,265 new cases and 373 deaths were confirmed in the past week and the UK is close to surpassing Spain for the highest number of cases in Europe at 313,000.

In Spain close to 26,000 new infections were confirmed in the past week, bringing total cases to 314,000 to date. The Catalonia region in the north of the country is worst affected by current outbreaks and remains in lockdown.

France is also experiencing a rise in Covid-19 outbreaks, with just over 10,000 cases confirmed in the past week. To date, 235,000 cases and 30,000 deaths have been recorded in France since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the green list of countries is expected to be reviewed next week. Estonia, Finland, Greece, Greenland, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and the Slovak Republic, are currently on the list and travellers are not required to restrict their movements on returning to Ireland. Cyprus and Malta were removed from the green list last week .