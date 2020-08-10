Coronavirus: Siptu agree system of 'rapid testing, rapid results' for meat factory workers

Siptu says it has agreed a new system of rapid Covid-19 testing for meat factory workers with industry representatives.

The union has held a meeting, lasting almost two hours, with Meat Industry Ireland to discuss outbreaks in factories.

Over 300 workers in four plants have tested positive in recent weeks.

"Despite our opinions which were given strongly on both sides, we did come to a progressive outcome to the meeting," Siptu's Greg Ennis announced.

"Both Meat Industry Ireland and Siptu will look to engage with the HSE with regard to a new testing protocol which will ensure rapid testing, rapid results and a process to deal with people and workers who have confirmed cases of Covid," he added.