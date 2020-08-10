HSE says Covid app update will deal with glitch

It comes as it emerged that 86,000 people had deleted the app off their smartphones.
Two phones with the official HSE "Covid Tracker" contact tracing app. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Monday, August 10, 2020 - 13:10 PM
Digital Desk staff

The developers behind the HSE’s Covid Tracker mobile app pushed out an update late last night to deal with a glitch that was rapidly draining the battery on some people’s phones.

It is not clear how many people have been affected – but the HSE says more than one out of every ten Android users has taken it off their phones.

This problem emerged over the weekend when some people noticed their phone batteries had been draining rapidly and getting hot in some cases.

Some social media users posted screenshots of the power management screen – showing the Covid Tracker App - and the Google Play Services it relies on for recording contracts using Bluetooth radio signals - were sucking up power.

Around 1.56m people have installed the app with 780,000 of them onto Android phones.

They are now urging those who deleted the app to download it again.

The HSE had an initial target of 2.2m downloads on the app.

