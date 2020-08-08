Motorists stopped in locked down counties as Gardaí recommence 'Operation Fanacht'

An Garda Síochána say that they have recommenced Operation Fanacht - a plan to ensure public compliance with the travel restrictions - as a localised policing operation in Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

The three counties were placed under local lockdown yesterday following a rise in confirmed coronavirus cases.

The new measures came into place last night, and will remain for two weeks.

Legislation giving Gardaí the legal authority to enforce the movement restrictions was signed into force yesterday.

Gardaí have said that they plan to police the restrictions in the same way as they did when the whole country was locked down earlier this year.

They say that there will be a high level of Garda visibility in Kildare, Laois, Offaly and in surrounding counties, and that checkpoints will continue to be established on relevant motorways and associated routes.

In a statement issued earlier today, John Twomey, Deputy Commissioner of Policing and Security, said:

"Throughout the country, it is vital that people adhere to the public health regulations in an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

"It is vital that we continue to work to minimise the risk to ourselves, our families and our local communities.

"We would appeal to all those living in these counties to stay and home and not undertake unnecessary journeys in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus."

Earlier, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly urged communities in the affected counties to properly observe the restrictions:

"Why would anybody be saying to the guards, I am not going to do what the chief medical officer and the public health team that have steered us so well to this awful time, they are telling me that there are some simple things I need to do, so as not to put my life at risk, my family’s life at risk, vulnerable people in my own community’s lives at risk, the job of every person in my community at risk?

"Why would anyone have that conversation with the guards?"

Meanwhile, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) this evening reported that one patient diagnosed with Covid-19 has died, and that 174 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in Ireland.

112 of the new confirmed are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

110 of the cases are located in Kildare.