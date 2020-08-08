Former Debenhams workers rally on Dublin's Henry Street

Former Debenhams staff and their supporters have gathered outside the company's closed premises on Henry Street in Dublin this afternoon.

The group are calling for further support as they pursue a better work redundancy package.

Former Debenhams staff have been holding round-the-clock pickets for the last 121 days and have prevented stock being removed from some of Debenhams' stores.

The workers received only the minimum redundancy payment allowed by law when they were laid off by the company in April.

Former Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger was among the speakers at today's event.

She stated that other retail workers should show their support for the former Debenhams staff by staging a one-day national strike:

They’re taking a stand for all workers to be honest, because this pandemic is being used to shed workforces and to protect the profits of their shareholders.

Amazing day of protest by Debenhams workers. Tactical insolvencies & reneging on redundancy payments should be outlawed. We need a 1 day retail strike to win & stop other companies following #Debenhams #standwithdebenhamsworkers pic.twitter.com/zbHEpvOQ7i — Ruth Coppinger (@RuthCoppingerSP) August 8, 2020

"Its absolutely critical that mandate that the union representing retail workers considers organising a ballot for a one-day or a half a day strike of retail workers to support these workers and get them their dues."