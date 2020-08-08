Over 5,000 students across the country to get 'round zero' CAO offers this morning

The offers for Leaving Cert students comes on September 11.
This applies to Further Education and Training applicants, such as graduate medical students, mature and access applicants and those who have deferred.

Saturday, August 08, 2020 - 08:26 AM
Digital Desk staff

Over 5,400 students will be receiving their 'round zero' offers from the CAO this morning.

Students who receive an offer this morning have until Thursday at 3pm to respond.

People who get an offer today might get another one, for a course they had as a higher preference, in September.

However, should they not accept this morning's offer by next week's deadline, students will not be allowed go back and accept it at a later date.

