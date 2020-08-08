Health minister urges Kildare, Laois and Offaly communities to observe new lockdown restrictions

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has called for people in Laois, Offaly and Kildare to act in solidarity and observe the county boundaries lockdown rules.

Under new Covid 19 local lockdown restrictions, residents have been asked to stay within their county at all other times, with the exceptions of travelling to and from work or to access childcare or healthcare facilities.

The measures, introduced on the back of advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), came into effect today. They are to remain in place for two weeks.

The same restrictions also apply to towns that straddle the border of two counties, such as Portarligton and Horseleap.

Speaking this afternoon on Midlands 103, the Health Minister said Gardaí do have legal powers to turn drivers back, but that he'd prefer if people acted responsibly and observed the new rules:

"Why would anybody be saying to the guards, I am not going to do what the chief medical officer and the public health team that have steered us so well to this awful time, they are telling me that there are some simple things I need to do, so as not to put my life at risk, my family’s life at risk, vulnerable people in my own community’s lives at risk, the job of every person in my community at risk?

"Why would anyone have that conversation with the guards?

"All the guards are doing is saying look, for a two week period, we are being asked to limit our social interactions, so leaving the county for non-essential reasons is one of those asks."

Gardaí recommence Operation Fanacht

An Garda Síochána say that, from today, they have recommenced Operation Fanacht as a localised policing operation in Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

They say that there will be a high level of visibility of Gardaí in Kildare, Laois, Offaly and in surrounding counties, and that checkpoints will be established on relevant motorways and associated roads.

Naas Roads Policing Unit today carrying out a #COVID19 checkpoint on the Kildare / Carlow border pic.twitter.com/kssJIJPo3G — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 8, 2020

In a statement today, John Twomey, Deputy Commissioner of Policing and Security, said:

"Throughout the country, it is vital that people adhere to the public health regulations in an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

"It is vital that we continue to work to minimise the risk to ourselves, our families and our local communities.

"We would appeal to all those living in these counties to stay and home and not undertake unnecessary journeys in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus."