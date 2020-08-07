‘My main priority is to help my family and friends’: Dublin woman collects €49.5m EuroMillions jackpot 

A Dublin woman has today claimed her €49.5m EuroMillions jackpot.

The lucky winner became Ireland’s 16th EuroMillions jackpot winner when she scooped the top prize in the July 21 draw.

The woman played using a €2.50 ticket online and said she wanted to keep the win private as she was still coming to terms with it.

“It has almost been three weeks since the draw and even now, it still doesn’t feel real,” she said.

“On the night of the draw, I checked my phone around midnight and there was an email to say I had won a prize on my EuroMillions ticket.

“I’d regularly win prizes here and there so when I logged in, I half expected to see that I’d won a few euros and I even hoped that it might be a few hundred.

“What happened next will stick with me for the rest of my life. On the ticket, it said that there was one winner of the EuroMillions jackpot and that winner was me.

“I was in such a state of shock, I had to tell somebody so I called my friend straight away.

It was obvious that my phone call had woken him from his sleep and he had no interest in hearing my ramblings! When I tried to explain that I had won the EuroMillions jackpot, he instantly dismissed it saying that either I was dreaming or that I had been drinking.

She said that she is looking forward to looking after those closer to her with the winnings.

She said: “This is such a huge prize and it gives me a great deal of responsibility and of course freedom do help an awful lot of good for the people closest to me.

“I am going to surround myself with some people to properly advise me on the best way to make plans for my money but my main priority is to help my family and friends.”

The Dublin winner wasn’t the only person to pick up winnings at Lotto HQ today as a family from Clare also collected a prize.

The family syndicate won a Lotto jackpot prize worth €4,041,306 on May 9.

Speaking on behalf of the family syndicate, the winning father stated that the family have spent the last number of months carefully deciding their plans for the money.

He said they had no plans to get carried away despite their new millionaire status.

“It feels like a lifetime ago when we were all sitting around the TV last May as we watched our numbers come out one by one on the Saturday night Lotto draw,” he said.

“It was just an unbelievable feeling to experience that with your family but we have finished our celebrating and we look forward to the rest of our lives with an equal share of this Lotto jackpot win.

“We’re going to look after each other and I promise that we certainly won’t get carried away with any mad spending on expensive cars or anything like that!”

Two other winners also picked up prizes from Lotto HQ today.

A Meath man who won the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize on April 3 collected his winnings and a husband and wife syndicate from Dublin who won the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €96,153 July 18 also claimed their prize.