Department considering revised recommendations on face coverings in schools

Former HSE chief Tony O'Brien said there was a "clear cut case" for secondary school students to wear masks in the classroom.

Friday, August 07, 2020 - 11:36 AM
digital desk

New guidelines around the wearing of face coverings in schools are likely to be published later.

The Department of Education has received revised recommendations which are being considered.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Education confirmed it has received new advice from the Health Protection Surveillence Centre (HPSC) around the wearing of face coverings in school settings.

Earlier this week, the Department was accused of "dithering" on the issue by the former HSE chief Tony O'Brien, who added there was a "clear cut case" for secondary school students to wear masks in the classroom.

Today, officials from the Department are considering the new recommendations with teaching unions, ahead of the guidelines being published this afternoon.

The roadmap for reopening schools did not include provisions for the mandatory wearing of masks but the HPSC has been keeping the recommendations under review.

