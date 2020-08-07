Over 90% of rental accommodation available on HAP is located in Dublin

Just 7% of rental accommodation available to people on the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) is outside Dublin.

The Simon Communities has published its latest Locked Out of the Market survey which shows the number of properties available for rent across the country in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic has risen by 80%.

For single people on HAP, just 2% of the country's available rental homes are within reach.

Wayne Stanley, spokesperson for the charity, said it highlights how difficult it is for people in rural areas to get a home.

"They are really going to struggle in the private rental market," said Mr Stanley.

"That is what consistently comes out in these reports and it has come out really, really strongly.

"There is a huge growth in the number of properties available overall but the vast majority of that has been in the Dublin region."

An overwhelming 93.7% (785) of the 837 properties that come within at least one HAP limit were located in the three Dublin City regions.

In three areas, there were no properties available to rent in any category within standard HAP limits. Those areas were Galway City Centre, Limerick City Centre and Portlaoise.

Just one or two properties were available in these household categories in five areas;

Athlone, Cork City Suburbs, Limerick City Suburbs, Sligo Town, and Waterford City Centre.

Mr Stanley also has concerns the lifting of the national ban on evictions may lead to spikes in homelessness.

"There is widespread concern about the impact of those changes, the findings of the report suggests that the impact could be particular felt by those outside the Dublin region.

"They will find it harder to secure alternative accommodation."