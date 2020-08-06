Potential changes to advice on wearing masks in schools must happen 'without delay'

If health advice on wearing face coverings in schools needs to be re-examined, it must happen ‘without delay’, before the beginning of the next term, a teaching union has warned.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) has called for any revision of public health advice around the wearing of masks or face coverings in schools to happen as soon as possible.

This is to allow for the procurement of masks and visors before the reopening of schools at the beginning of next month.

“In relation to the re-opening of schools, the TUI has at all points been guided by the advice of the public health authorities,” said Martin Marjoram, TUI president.

He made his comments following the publication of guidelines for the reopening of higher educational institutions.

The guidelines, published by the Department of Higher Education, recommend that students wear face coverings should they be unable to keep a physical distance of two metres apart.

The TUI has been assured that public health advice will be updated “as and when necessary” in terms of second-level workplaces, according to Mr Marjoram.

The union has also been assured that all precautionary measures will be continually monitored and revised, where required, he added.

“In this context we will again raise the specific issue of face coverings with the Department of Education and Skills to see if the advice previously issued now needs to be revised.”

The TUI is the latest to add its voice to growing calls to clarify the health advice around face coverings in secondary schools.

Last week, the Association of Secondary Teachers of Ireland (ASTI) wrote to Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, to ask for clarification around the wearing of face coverings in secondary schools.

From August 10, face coverings will become mandatory in all shops and across public transport, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed this week.

In its guidelines on reopening schools, the Department of Education said masks will not be mandatory for students. However, if a student wishes to wear one, they should not be discouraged.