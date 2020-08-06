Ireland has shifted away from its trajectory in battling Covid-19, Government warns 

The Government is warning the country has shifted away from its trajectory in battling Covid-19 in the past week.

362 new confirmed cases have been reported over the past seven days.

Five people are now receiving treatment in intensive care units, while 10 people who contracted the virus are in hospital.

Government official Elizabeth Canavan says the decision not to progress to phase four of easing restrictions was justified.

“We knew that there would be, likely, some increase in the numbers,” she said.

“However, in the last week or so things have shifted away from the trajectory we were on.

“We’ve had more cases every day, more cases nationally overall, we’ve increasing numbers of cases in vulnerable groups, we have outbreaks in a number of workplace settings.

“More young people are getting the disease and there’s been a shift in the location of the majority of cases from Dublin to other counties.” Last night, 50 new cases of the virus were confirmed by health officials, with no news deaths being reported.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer from the Department of Health said the priority of Ireland's response to Covid-19 must remain containing the spread of the virus.

Dr Glynn said: "I know the decision yesterday not to move to Phase Four will have been disappointing for many.

"However, NPHET’s priority must be to control the spread of this virus in our communities and to protect the progress that we have achieved to date.

“Covid-19 is an extremely contagious virus and we have seen a significant increase in its spread across multiple counties over recent days. We are monitoring this very closely.

"Our focus over the coming weeks will be on continuing every effort to slow the spread of the virus so that our schools can reopen, our healthcare services resume, and our nursing homes are protected."

Earlier, an expert said the country's strategy with Covid-19 is not working and we don't have control of the virus.

Professor Tomas Ryan, an associate professor at Trinity College, fears we could be in a situation in a couple of weeks where restrictions may need to be reimposed as cases continue to rise.

Prof Ryan says there needs to be a change in policy to stop the spread.

“What we’re doing is not working, and we need to think about making some changes,” he said.

“Clearly cases are still rising and it doesn’t feel like we have any control of this.

“Many of the cases that were identified were close contacts of previously confirmed cases.

“The problem is they were spreading the virus for at least a couple of days before that because our test, trace, isolation structure is still not fast enough.”