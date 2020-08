A teenage boy has died after a fall at Powerscourt Waterfall in Co Wicklow according to the Gardaí.

Gardaí attended the fatal incident which happened roughly at 2.30pm this afternoon.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was later moved to the mortuary at St. Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown in Co Dublin.

A post-mortem will then be carried out.

Investigations are continuing.