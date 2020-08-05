Restaurateurs say 11pm close time puts more jobs at risk

The Restaurant Association of Ireland (RAI) is encouraging their members to write to their local TDs to demand an explanation for the rule change. The RAI has also sought a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

JP McMahon, who owns Aniar, Tartare, and Cava Bodega venues in Galway, says the news was a complete shock to the industry.

"We were not expecting that at all, it just seems idiotic. It seems like taking a hammer to another problem. We have already removed 35% of our tables.

"With people eating a little bit later, and doing staycations, we were about 30% down [in profits], which wasn't as bad as we thought we would be.

"But if people have to be out by 11pm, you're talking about your last table coming in around 9.15pm. We have had tables book in for 10pm or 10.30pm before."

Mr McMahon says his restaurants would normally be closed to new customers by 11pm and he doesn't have an issue with this.

"The problem is having to be empty by that time. That [second sitting] is almost 50-60% of your Friday and Saturday night.

"What is going to be given in return other than more job losses? The winters are already tough enough in Galway.

It is fairly bleak. I hope the decision is reversed, I would be very worried about a lot of businesses because of this decision.

However, Cork restaurateur Ernest Cantillon says he can't see the new rule affecting his business too much, as most people are booking into his restaurant, Electric, earlier than usual.

"I was surprised but from my own perspective, we have been open a month and are quite busy. The last bookings would be made around 9pm, and people would be out before 11pm."